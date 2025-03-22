Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Purchases 8,716 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,716 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

SCHV stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.85. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.84 and a 12-month high of $28.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.95.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

