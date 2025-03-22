Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Has $686,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,048 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $1,173,564,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,433,785 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,482,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,572 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its position in Salesforce by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,829,773 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,280,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,254 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 56,872.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 933,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $311,998,000 after acquiring an additional 931,566 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Salesforce by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,007,404 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,432,855,000 after acquiring an additional 864,193 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $281.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $270.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $313.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.49.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Stephens started coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $247.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Salesforce from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.74.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.78, for a total transaction of $320,072.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,886,746.74. This trade represents a 0.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $144,874.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,899.96. The trade was a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,256 shares of company stock worth $19,692,357. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

