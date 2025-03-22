Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Has $249,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC reduced its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,050,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,393,673,000 after purchasing an additional 210,363 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,389,765,000 after purchasing an additional 838,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,512,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,677,194,000 after purchasing an additional 143,440 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,868,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,541,356,000 after buying an additional 86,488 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,115,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,530,318,000 after buying an additional 53,383 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $707.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.86.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $492.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $562.24 and a 200-day moving average of $531.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $364.17 and a twelve month high of $616.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $158,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,936,380. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total transaction of $2,626,191.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,955,015. This trade represents a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

