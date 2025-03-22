Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 442.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,152 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.4% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 59,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MN Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IEMG opened at $55.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.58. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.74.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.