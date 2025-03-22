Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.32, but opened at $13.60. Farmers National Banc shares last traded at $13.46, with a volume of 7,725 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FMNB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Farmers National Banc Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46. The firm has a market cap of $487.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 11.71%. On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 55.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Farmers National Banc

In related news, Director Gina A. Richardson bought 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $32,092.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,070. This represents a 30.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph D. Macali sold 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,762. This trade represents a 22.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 28,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 11.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 67.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

Featured Stories

