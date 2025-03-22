Fancamp Exploration (CVE:FNC) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (CVE:FNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 90000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$19.27 million, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold; strategic rare earth and base metals; and chromium, zinc, titanium, and iron ore deposits. The company owns various mineral resource properties in Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick, Canada.

