Fair Oaks Income 2021 (LON:FAIR) Trading 0.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Fair Oaks Income 2021 (LON:FAIR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.55 ($0.01). 3,467 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 426,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55 ($0.01).

Fair Oaks Income 2021 Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £231.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.55.

Fair Oaks Income 2021 Company Profile

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

