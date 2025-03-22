Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0294 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a 4.0% increase from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Extendicare Trading Down 1.1 %

Extendicare stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. Extendicare has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $9.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Extendicare in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

