Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Acquired by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 75.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,948 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 676.2% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 163 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total value of $1,028,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,502 shares in the company, valued at $15,325,061.40. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $1,697,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,912,563.95. This trade represents a 5.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,900 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $173.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.25 and a 12 month high of $207.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 52.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. Baird R W raised shares of Expedia Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.43.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Articles

