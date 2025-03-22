Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG) Stock Position Increased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $5,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 391.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after buying an additional 77,398 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Evergy by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Evergy by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 997,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,806,000 after buying an additional 224,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Evergy by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 945,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,609,000 after buying an additional 239,599 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of EVRG opened at $67.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.05. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $69.93. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 70.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on EVRG. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Evergy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Evergy from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

