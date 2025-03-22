Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01), Zacks reports.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.17 million and a P/E ratio of -5.31. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $4.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

About Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on the development of locally delivered, extended-release products that have the potential to address therapeutic areas with high unmet medical need. Th company’s lead product candidate includes EP-104IAR, for the treatment of pain due to osteoarthritis of the knee.

