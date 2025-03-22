Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Holdings Boosted by Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the quarter. Equifax comprises 7.0% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Equifax were worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Equifax by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Equifax from $286.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Equifax from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Equifax from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Equifax from $321.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.56.

Equifax Trading Up 0.3 %

EFX opened at $244.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.78. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.02 and a 12 month high of $309.63.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

