Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Epwin Group Plc (LON:EPWN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 89.15 ($1.15) and traded as high as GBX 90 ($1.16). Epwin Group shares last traded at GBX 89 ($1.15), with a volume of 163,578 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 89.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 97.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.90. The stock has a market cap of £123.64 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Epwin is the leading manufacturer of energy efficient and low maintenance building products, with significant market shares, supplying the Repair, Maintenance and Improvement (“RMI”), new build and social housing sectors.

