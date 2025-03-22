Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes Position in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 40,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $542,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $560,000.

Get First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF alerts:

First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AFLG opened at $33.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.74. First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $29.11 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $199.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.99.

About First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF

The First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (AFLG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of factor-focused US large-cap companies seeking capital appreciation. AFLG was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.