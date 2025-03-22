Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 33.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 36,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 9,014 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 15,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC purchased a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lifted its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BGRN opened at $47.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.26. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.73 and a 12-month high of $48.54.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

