Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 973 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 5,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 856,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,325,000 after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,147,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,029,905,000 after purchasing an additional 461,912 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $83.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.56. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $84.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.92, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -76.92%.

In related news, Director John G. Rice acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target (down previously from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American International Group from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

