Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 308 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AerCap in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in AerCap in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AER. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group lowered AerCap to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on AerCap from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.43.

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $102.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $81.93 and a 52 week high of $107.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.67.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.75. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 32.38%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from AerCap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

AerCap declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

