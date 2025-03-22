Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 36,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 270,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,946 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $107.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $98.51 and a 52 week high of $115.88.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

