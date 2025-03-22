Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 707 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 57.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter.

SMH stock opened at $224.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $198.44 and a twelve month high of $283.07.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

