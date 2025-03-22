Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 6,587 Shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Free Report) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDMO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 19,278 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,223,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

Get Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FDMO opened at $66.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $518.73 million, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.30 and its 200-day moving average is $69.20. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $56.22 and a 1-year high of $74.53.

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (FDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index large-cap US stocks selected for positive momentum signals. FDMO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.