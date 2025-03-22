Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,048 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ENI during the 4th quarter worth $14,233,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in ENI by 33.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,677 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,691,000 after buying an additional 146,431 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in ENI by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 606,769 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,601,000 after buying an additional 70,507 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ENI by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,207 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 35,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI Price Performance

ENI stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.38. The firm has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Eni S.p.A. has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $33.78.

ENI Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.3549 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. ENI’s payout ratio is 83.04%.

E has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.60 price objective (down previously from $37.50) on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ENI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENI

ENI Profile

(Free Report)

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding E? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.