Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Shares Up 2.4% – What’s Next?

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.81 and last traded at $12.59. Approximately 9,581 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 17,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

Endesa Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.94.

Endesa Company Profile

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

