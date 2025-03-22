Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Raised to “Moderate Buy” at Raymond James

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James to a “moderate buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Ventum Financial set a C$9.00 price objective on Endeavour Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.70.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Endeavour Silver
Endeavour Silver Stock Down 4.0 %
Endeavour Silver Company Profile
Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas.
