Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Raised to “Moderate Buy” at Raymond James

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James to a “moderate buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Ventum Financial set a C$9.00 price objective on Endeavour Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.70.

Endeavour Silver Stock Down 4.0 %

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Shares of TSE EDR opened at C$6.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -39.24, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.72. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of C$2.85 and a 52-week high of C$7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas.

