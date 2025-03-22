Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 875.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 72,441 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. apricus wealth LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 20,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 7,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge stock opened at $43.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.33. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.86 and a 12 month high of $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 10.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

