Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Shares Sold by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,267 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Boston Partners grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,777,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,456,000 after purchasing an additional 64,528 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 648.7% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,649,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,018 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 403,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from $18.50 to $16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Eldorado Gold Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of EGO opened at $15.63 on Friday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.92.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $435.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.43 million. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 21.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

