Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 82.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,238 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Elastic were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 793.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 1,065.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Elastic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Elastic from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Elastic in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Elastic from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Elastic from $98.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.52.

In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $243,562.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,535,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,728,695.68. The trade was a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 18,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $1,700,575.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,183,165.07. This represents a 4.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 193,304 shares of company stock valued at $20,334,252. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ESTC opened at $96.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Elastic has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $123.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.48). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $382.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.85 million. As a group, analysts predict that Elastic will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

