Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Trading 50% Higher – Should You Buy?

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 50% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 198,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 112,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Eguana Technologies Stock Up 50.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.78.
Eguana Technologies Company Profile
Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.
