Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Stock Price Up 50% – What’s Next?

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) shot up 50% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 34,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 109,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Eguana Technologies Trading Up 50.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.