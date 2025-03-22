Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Stock Price Up 50% – Should You Buy?

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 50% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 198,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 112,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Eguana Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$6.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

About Eguana Technologies

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

Further Reading

