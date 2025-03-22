Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Stock Price Up 50% – Here’s What Happened

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) was up 50% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 34,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 109,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Eguana Technologies Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.01. The company has a market cap of C$6.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

