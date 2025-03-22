Ecor1 Capital, Llc Buys 58,306 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Stock

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 58,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.64 per share, for a total transaction of $736,987.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,030,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,266,834.56. The trade was a 0.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ecor1 Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 56,277 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.23 per share, for a total transaction of $688,267.71.

On Thursday, March 13th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 468,356 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $5,845,082.88.

On Tuesday, March 11th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 320,690 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,684,728.10.

On Friday, January 17th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 19,748 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.87 per share, for a total transaction of $273,904.76.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 39,029 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $546,796.29.

On Monday, January 13th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 74,125 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $992,533.75.

On Friday, January 10th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 204,098 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,679,806.74.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 21,021 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.07 per share, for a total transaction of $295,765.47.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 157,880 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,333,466.40.

On Monday, December 30th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 58,988 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.47 per share, for a total transaction of $853,556.36.

Zymeworks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $12.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $885.02 million, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.68. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $17.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 2,171.4% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 569,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 544,633 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the fourth quarter valued at $6,629,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the fourth quarter valued at $4,892,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 642,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after buying an additional 311,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 565.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 330,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 280,544 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Featured Stories

