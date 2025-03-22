Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:TEAF)

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.42.

About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

