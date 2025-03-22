DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stock Position Decreased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 431.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,707,000 after acquiring an additional 859,333 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $50,063,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,410,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $556,751,000 after buying an additional 570,703 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,213,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,759,000 after buying an additional 545,087 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,662,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,799,000 after buying an additional 519,321 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE DD opened at $75.25 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.38 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 98.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Citigroup raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

