Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Takes $232,000 Position in Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Semler Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Semler Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Semler Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Semler Scientific by 48.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semler Scientific by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Semler Scientific from $40.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Semler Scientific Trading Up 1.0 %

SMLR opened at $39.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $376.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.23 and its 200-day moving average is $44.07. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $81.56.

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $3.21. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 72.65% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.41 million for the quarter.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.