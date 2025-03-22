Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Invests $344,000 in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 373.1% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total transaction of $1,975,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,448,852.34. The trade was a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $237.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.79.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

LNG stock opened at $227.24 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.88 and a twelve month high of $257.65. The company has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.75.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. Analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

