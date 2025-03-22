DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several research firms have commented on DV. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cannonball Research cut shares of DoubleVerify to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America raised shares of DoubleVerify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of DV opened at $14.06 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $35.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06.

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 2,220 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $47,974.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,910.02. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DV. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,906,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,279 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,957,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,579,000. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,267,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,457,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

