Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $66.50, but opened at $64.04. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $65.81, with a volume of 231,134 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 3.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.62.

Get Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 1,753.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $451,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 2.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 28.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 12,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.