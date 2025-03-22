Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Sold by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,420,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,094 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Plancorp LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $92,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAS. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

DFAS opened at $60.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.54. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $71.78.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

