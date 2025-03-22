Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 93.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.95.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $150.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.77. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.54 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.