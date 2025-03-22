Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Digital Ally Price Performance
Shares of DGLY opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $643,200.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62. Digital Ally has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $3.29.
Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative return on equity of 407.65% and a negative net margin of 93.21%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Ally
Digital Ally Company Profile
Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.
