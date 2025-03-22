Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Diageo Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:DEO opened at $107.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. Diageo plc has a one year low of $105.23 and a one year high of $149.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Diageo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.42%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

