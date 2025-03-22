Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Up 2.1% – Should You Buy?

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $100.98 and last traded at $100.77. 1,140,941 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 10,059,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Melius Research lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.24.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.57. The firm has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.76%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 325,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total value of $40,489,794.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,943,009.64. This represents a 28.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $59,750,657.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,059,962.61. The trade was a 38.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 824,937 shares of company stock worth $100,327,453 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,272,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,687,000. Enclave Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $848,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

