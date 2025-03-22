Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTSTW) Shares Up 1% – Here’s Why

Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTSTW – Get Free Report) shares were up 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 6,091 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 5,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Data Storage Trading Up 2.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51.

About Data Storage

(Get Free Report)

Data Storage Corporation provides data management and cloud solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of multi-cloud IT solutions, including cyber security solutions, which comprise ezSecurity, a security solution for endpoint security, system assessments, and risk analysis, as well as IBM system protection, including Ransomware defense.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Data Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.