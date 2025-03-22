Dajin Lithium (CVE:DJI) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Dajin Lithium Corp. (CVE:DJI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.75 and traded as high as C$0.75. Dajin Lithium shares last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 4,571 shares traded.
Dajin Lithium Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$12.32 million and a P/E ratio of -15.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.75.
About Dajin Lithium
Dajin Lithium Corp., together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It explores for lithium, potash, and boron minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in Teels Marsh Project that covers 403 placer mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,202 hectares located in the Teels Marsh valley of Mineral County, Nevada; and Alkali Lake project, which includes 62 placer mineral claims situated in the Alkali Spring valley of Esmeralda county, Nevada.
