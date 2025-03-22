Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Raises Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 3.5% of Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $18,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,208,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,698,000 after buying an additional 60,306 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,115,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 18.8% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 12.6% during the third quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 30,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,078,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $1,146.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,009.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. This trade represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.4 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $839.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $835.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $839.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $711.40 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

