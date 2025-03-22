Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Buys 1,589 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1,302.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,291,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 25,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $520.26 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $453.90 and a twelve month high of $563.92. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $543.36 and its 200 day moving average is $538.78.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

