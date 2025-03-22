Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter worth $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership purchased a new position in Chubb in the third quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Chubb news, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total transaction of $221,582.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,044 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,978.04. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,703 shares in the company, valued at $22,297,652.88. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,470 shares of company stock worth $18,562,730. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.00.

Chubb Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $291.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.30. The firm has a market cap of $116.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $238.85 and a 1 year high of $302.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.02%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

