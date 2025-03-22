Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Announces Earnings Results

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $428.82 million for the quarter.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.53. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 7.73.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Company Profile

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações develops and constructs residential properties in Brazil. It also provides real estate services, such as construction management and technical consultancy services. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

