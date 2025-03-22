Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Curis alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRIS

Curis Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curis

NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $2.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 3.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.99. Curis has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $17.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRIS. M28 Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 521,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 99,108 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP grew its stake in Curis by 1,982.2% during the 4th quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 520,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 495,540 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its stake in Curis by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Curis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,000. 29.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Curis

(Get Free Report)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.