Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Stock Position Cut by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 202,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $18,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Crown Castle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Crown Castle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Crown Castle Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:CCI opened at $106.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.21. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.20 and a 52 week high of $120.92. The company has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently -69.71%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

